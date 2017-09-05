× OU planning to make ‘necessary repairs’ after piece of concrete falls from stadium

NORMAN, Okla. – While the Sooners kicked off the college football season with a win at home against UTEP, OU officials say they are investigating after a piece of concrete fell from the stadium.

According to the Norman Transcript, a basketball-sized piece of concrete fell onto the concourse during the start of the third quarter on Saturday.

“It hit me in the leg, but it just scared me a little. It was a big chunk,” Renee Estes told the newspaper. “My thing was what if my son was walking right there? Two seconds later, it would’ve hit him. It was like a basketball.”

Officials say the concrete fell from an older section of the stadium, below the east side upper deck.

OU spokesperson Rowdy Gilbert released the following statement:

“OU Facilities Management is aware of the situation and is evaluating the cause as well as working to make necessary repairs.”

The Sooners won’t be returning to Gaylord Family- Oklahoma Memorial Stadium until Sept. 16 when OU takes on Tulane.

As for the next game, OU will travel to Columbus, Ohio to take on the Buckeyes on Sept. 9.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.