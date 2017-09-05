× OU’s Baker Mayfield Named Big 12 Offensive Player of Week

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was named the Big 12 offensive player of the week for the first week of the season.

Mayfield only played in the first half, but completed 19 of 20 passes for 329 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 56-7 win over Texas-El Paso last Saturday.

Mayfield did not have an interception, and completed passes to 10 different receivers in the Sooners’ season opening win.

This is the fourth time Mayfield has won the award, and the third time at OU.

He also won it as a freshman at Texas Tech.