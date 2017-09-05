× Police: Man accused of stealing sports memorabilia, throwing roof shingles at officers

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was taken into custody after he allegedly stole two pieces of sports memorabilia from the Children’s Miracle Network.

According to the arrest affidavit, witnesses told police that 22-year-old Carlos Wigley went to a Marriott hotel in Oklahoma City to fill out a job application. While he was there, witnesses say he was standing next to a display case with memorabilia belonging to the Children’s Miracle Network.

The affidavit states that an employee saw Wigley steal the Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl ring and a 2012 Oklahoma City Thunder Conference Championship ring from the display case.

Wigley allegedly told the employee, “If you follow me, I will shoot you.”

As officers searched the area for Wigley, neighbors led police to a vacant home where Wigley was hiding on the roof.

The affidavit states that he became very agitated and refused to come down.

“He then began ripping off roof shingles and throwing [them] down at officers,” the report states.

After officers used a lift from the fire department to get Wigley off of the roof, the affidavit states that he continued to fight with them and refused to get in a patrol car.

At one point, officers say Wigley tried to jump out of the car and collided with an officer.

Wigley was arrested on complaints of robbery by force and fear, threatening acts of violence and obstructing an officer.