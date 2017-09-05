Police: Victim, suspect identified in northwest Oklahoma City murder-suicide

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are releasing more information related to a murder-suicide that took place in northwest Oklahoma City.

Officers were called to the Summer Place Apartments on Monday evening after a woman allegedly shot a man to death.

At that point, investigators say the woman pulled into the parking lot of the Bethany Fire Department where she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“I was actually just about to go to the store and noticed that all the police were blocking the street, looked down here and there was people with tactical gear, had the guns out, bullet proof vests,” said Isaiah Thatcher, who lives down the street from the fire department. “I had to walk over to the officer over here to see if we were safe. I got some kids in here. I didn’t know if there was somebody on the loose.”

On Tuesday, officials with the Warr Acres police Department released the identities of the man and the woman.

Investigators say the man was identified as 39-years-old Chevis Melvin, while the woman was identified as 33-year-old Artricia Gilmond.

Authorities say the pair knew each other, but have not released the extent of their relationship.