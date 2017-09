Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield hasn't experienced a lost in the last 11 games at OU.

His last defeat was last season at home against Ohio State, who whipped the Sooners 45-24 in Norman on September 17.

As OU prepares to visit the Buckeyes for a 6:30 kickoff in Columbus this Saturday, Mayfield recalled what he learned from that loss last year and how it's helped him and his team since then.