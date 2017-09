Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's football team is preparing for a rematch with Ohio State this Saturday at 6:30 in Columbus.

The Sooners are hoping for a better result than a year ago, when the Buckeyes bashed OU 45-24 in Norman.

OU senior safety Steven Parker says the attitude on this year's team is different, and an improvement over last year, and he feels it will make the difference as the season goes on.