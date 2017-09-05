Sooners jump two spots in AP, Coaches polls after win over UTEP

NORMAN, Okla. – After a big win to kick off the season, the University of Oklahoma has already impressed some analysts.

The Sooners began the Lincoln Riley era by beating UTEP 56-7 at Owen Field in Norman on Saturday.

Eight different players scored OU’s eight touchdowns and Heisman Trophy contender Baker Mayfield only played one half in the rout.

It seems that performance has caused the Sooners to rise in the polls.

OU jumped two spots in both the AP and Coaches polls, rising to No. 5 and No. 6 respectively.

What may be the biggest test of the season comes this week as the Sooners take on the No. 2 ranked Buckeyes of Ohio State in Columbus.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

Despite winning its season opener as well, a few missteps by Oklahoma State may have cost them a bigger jump in the polls.

The OSU Cowboys kicked off their season on Thursday with a resounding 59-24 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Following the Pokes’ win, the team actually dropped one spot in the AP Top 25 poll to No. 11.

However, the Cowboys rose one spot to No. 10 in the Coaches Poll.

OSU will travel to Alabama to take on South Alabama on Friday night.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.