× Sooners Move Into Top 5, Cowboys Drop in AP Poll

After one week of the college football season, Oklahoma has moved up two spots from 7th to 5th in this week’s Associated Press top 25 poll, just in time for a top five matchup at second-ranked Ohio State on Saturday.

Oklahoma State, despite a 59-24 rout of Tulsa, dropped one spot in the AP poll, going from 10th to 11th.

Here is the complete AP top 25 poll for this week:

(###) Number of first place votes