Ways to help Hurricane Harvey Victims
How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Sooners Move Into Top 5, Cowboys Drop in AP Poll

Posted 2:33 pm, September 5, 2017, by

After one week of the college football season, Oklahoma has moved up two spots from 7th to 5th in this week’s Associated Press top 25 poll,  just in time for a top five matchup at second-ranked Ohio State on Saturday.

Oklahoma State, despite a 59-24 rout of Tulsa, dropped one spot in the AP poll, going from 10th to 11th.
Here is the complete AP top 25 poll for this week:

 

(###) Number of first place votes
 
1
Alabama (60)
SEC
Record: 1-0
PV Rank

1

Points

1,524
2
Ohio State (1)
Big Ten
Record: 1-0
2
1,445
3
Clemson
ACC
Record: 1-0
5
1,317
4
Penn State
Big Ten
Record: 1-0
6
1,303
5
Oklahoma
Big 12
Record: 1-0
7
1,253
6
USC
Pac-12
Record: 1-0
4
1,224
7
Washington
Pac-12
Record: 1-0
8
1,083
8
Michigan
Big Ten
Record: 1-0
11
1,051
9
Wisconsin
Big Ten
Record: 1-0
9
979
10
Florida State
ACC
Record: 0-1
3
976
11
Oklahoma State
Big 12
Record: 1-0
10
950
12
LSU
SEC
Record: 1-0
13
898
13
Auburn
SEC
Record: 1-0
12
873
14
Stanford
Pac-12
Record: 1-0
14
772
15
Georgia
SEC
Record: 1-0
15
685
16
Miami (FL)
ACC
Record: 1-0
18
537
17
Louisville
ACC
Record: 1-0
16
529
18
Virginia Tech
ACC
Record: 1-0
21
490
19
Kansas State
Big 12
Record: 1-0
20
398
20
Washington State
Pac-12
Record: 1-0
24
216
21
South Florida
The American
Record: 2-0
19
207
22
Florida
SEC
Record: 0-1
17
164
23
TCU
Big 12
Record: 1-0
154
24
Notre Dame
Division I FBS Independents
Record: 1-0
141
25
Tennessee
SEC
Record: 1-0
25
124

Others Receiving Votes: Utah 96, UCLA 82, West Virginia 70, Colorado 65, Maryland 45, Oregon 44, South Carolina 44, Boise St. 22, Northwestern 20, Houston 14, San Diego St. 11, Texas Tech 4, Kentucky 4, Iowa 3, California 2, Navy 1, Vanderbilt 1, Pittsburgh 1, Mississippi St. 1, Nebraska 1, Michigan St. 1