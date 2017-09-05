“There was nothing I could do,” Feral hogs wreaking havoc on Oklahoma watermelon farmers

RUSH SPRINGS, Okla. – Farmers in one Oklahoma community are in a battle against feral hogs who have been destroying their crops.

Feral hogs are a problem nearly every farmer in Oklahoma has dealt with at some point, according to the Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services.

Now, farmers in Rush Springs say their sweet crops are drawing the feral hogs to their land.

“When the watermelons start coming off is when the hogs are a problem,” Dillon Jones told KSWO. “They smell the sweet.”

Jones says that feral hogs have wreaked havoc on his farm, destroying acres at a time.

“It looks like someone came through and plowed it up,” Jones said.

This summer, Jones says the hogs have cost him over $1,000 due to damage to his plants.

“You have to re-plow, re-plant if it’s early enough in the season, but when they came through as late as it was, there was nothing I could do,” said Jones.

Despite efforts to curtail the hog population, wildlife officials say the population continues to grow.