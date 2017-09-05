Vehicle crash in Oklahoma City causes lane closure on Kilpatrick Turnpike, power outage

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials responded to a vehicle accident in western Oklahoma City Tuesday evening.

OHP says the crash happened in the northbound lanes of the Kilpatrick Turnpike at State Highway 66, closing lanes on the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

OHP officials say four people were transported to the hospital, one by helicopter.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The crash also caused power outages in the area.