“Working as hard as I can,” Teen beating the odds after motorcycle crash

GILBERT, AZ (KTVK) — A Valley teen is beating the odds after being told he would never walk again.

On Oct. 20, 2016, 19-year-old Wyatt Tidwell was thrown from his motorcycle while going 84 miles per hour in the area of Power Road and Guadalupe Road.

“Hit the guard rail with my femur, broke that pretty good,” Tidwell said.

He also broke some bones in his back and tore 95 percent of his spinal cord.

“The me, Wyatt Tidwell, before the accident, would have been very upset, very mad and blame the world. But, for whatever reason, when I kind of came to, I was a completely different person,” Tidwell said.

The crash might have left his body bound to a wheelchair but not his spirit.

“You know, I have my ups and downs just like everybody else, but I kind of just accepted it and just rolling with it, literally,” Tidwell said.

His attitude has helped in his recovery.

Tidwell said he’s pushing the limits of his capabilities. He’s putting his legs in locked braces and using his hips to help force himself to walk.

“I’m going to keep grinding and working as hard as I can,” Tidwell said.

He also said he’s recovered about 80 percent of the use of his left arm.