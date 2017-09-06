2 discovered dead within 5 hours at Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police say two people were found shot to death at an apartment complex within five hours of each other.

Emergency crews responded early Tuesday after the shooting of a man who appeared to be in his late 40s. A woman in her late teens or early 20s was found later in her apartment. She was found while police investigated the man’s death.

The Tulsa World reported that police Sgt. Dave Walker wasn’t sure the deaths were related. He told the paper there were too many differences to link the cases, but that they were too close to each other to say the deaths were coincidental.

Walker said the man was shot after he arrived at the apartment complex to take some children to school.