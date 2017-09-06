Beautiful weather is on tap this week!

Highs today will be 10 degrees below normal in the upper 70s to lower 80s under sunny skies with a northeasterly breeze.

You may need to grab a jacket tonight with cool lows in the low 50s under starry skies.

A south breeze returns tomorrow, boosting highs to the low 80s.

The warming trend will continue through the weekend with highs in the mid 80s.

A few showers are possible in western Oklahoma Sunday.

While we are enjoying beautiful, calm weather, the southeastern U.S. is preparing for Hurricane Irma.

The latest track shows southern Florida in the path this weekend and then the storm veering northeast toward the Georgia and South Carolina coastlines early next week.

Stay tuned for updates.