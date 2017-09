Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State's football team isn't taking South Alabama lightly this week, even if there won't be a huge crowd to watch the game.

The Cowboys face the Jaguars at 7:00 Friday night at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, which has a capacity of just over 33,000.

The Jaguars got the nation's attention last year though with an upset of Mississippi State, and they will no doubt be fired up to play OSU on national television.