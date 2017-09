Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's football team has had nearly a full year to think about last year's 45-24 loss to Ohio State in Norman.

As the fifth-ranked Sooners prepare for this Saturday's showdown with the second-ranked Buckeyes in Columbus, OU's motivation is not a question.

Oklahoma's veteran players know they have to be able to focus on doing their job, however, and that emotion won't be what wins the game.