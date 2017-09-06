Fire crews called to extinguish blaze at Edmond church

EDMOND, Okla. - Fire crews were called to extinguish a blaze at an Edmond church Wednesday morning.
Around 10:30 a.m., a fire broke out at the Faith Learning Church in the 1700 block of S. Bryant.
A lawyer who works nearby told KFOR crews that the church has been under construction and that there was a forklift operator there when the fire started.
At this time, it is still unclear what caused the fire.
