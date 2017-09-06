Fire crews called to extinguish blaze at Edmond church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Fire crews were called to extinguish a blaze at an Edmond church Wednesday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., a fire broke out at the Faith Learning Church in the 1700 block of S. Bryant.

A lawyer who works nearby told KFOR crews that the church has been under construction and that there was a forklift operator there when the fire started.

At this time, it is still unclear what caused the fire.

KFOR is working to gather more information.

Fire at faith learning center just North of 15th on Bryant in Edmond.

I was told it was under a remodel when the fire started.@kfor pic.twitter.com/OMOSezvXMz — Kent Ogle (@KentOgle) September 6, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.