Fuel mix-up at Oklahoma gas station leaves costly repair for driver

STILLWATER, Okla. - Motorists who bought fuel at a Pawnee County gas station are getting more than they bargained for.

At least one driver who bought gas at a Kum and Go along the Cimarron Turnpike near Glencoe ended up with her car in the repair shop.

Kum & Go's spokesperson tells us a third-party fuel vendor accidentally supplied DEF (Diesel Exhaust Fluid) into the mid-grade fuel tank.

“They accidentally dumped the DEF, diesel EGR fluid, in the gasoline,” said Lonnie Daugherty, who works at Stillwater Automotive.

Daugherty said a driver showed up to his repair shop after putting gas in her vehicle at the Kum & Go when she said her vehicle suddenly stalled. Mechanics quickly realized there was something wrong with the fuel in the tank.

“We were able to drain it all out of the tank and fill the car up with fresh gas, and kind of get it flushed through the system,” Daugherty said.

However, those repairs ended up costing around $400 dollars due to the mistake.

“The delivery truck delivering the fuel apparently, accidentally put ‘DEF,’ D-E-F, that's an additive for diesel fuel, in that tank,” said Matt Skinner, Spokesperson with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

Those with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission state that diesel exhaust fuel is not to be mixed with other fuels.

It's a mix-up Skinner says doesn't happen very often.

“It is very rare, particularly when you take into account that they're, on any given day, tens of thousands of deliveries being made within the state of Oklahoma,” he said.

Mechanics like Daugherty seem to agree.

“It is very, very rare you have bad gasoline,” Daugherty said.

Kum & Go tells News 4 in a statement:

Unfortunately on Monday, September 4, 2017, Kum & Go’s third-party fuel vendor accidentally supplied DEF (Diesel Exhaust Fluid) into the mid-grade fuel tank at Store 880 on the Cimarron Turnpike in Lone Chimney, OK. As soon as the issue was discovered, the store stopped providing access to mid-grade fuel, and it will remain unavailable until the tank can be completely cleaned. We apologize for this inconvenience. We are working with our vendor to determine the root cause for the error and take steps to ensure it doesn’t happen in the future. Cars who filled up using mid-grade fuel before the issue was discovered likely would have had engine troubles almost immediately after leaving the store. If a customer suspects his/her car was impacted, they may call our Customer Relations line at 1-888-458-6646 or return to the store to submit a claim for reimbursement.

Click here if you need to contact the OCC or file a complaint online.