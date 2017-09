× New hurricane forms in Atlantic

Jose became a hurricane Wednesday afternoon, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. said in its 5 p.m. advisory for the storm. The Category 1 storm is more than 1,000 miles from the Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean.

Meteorologists are quick to point out the path of this storm could change.

