Officials release information for Oklahomans traveling near Hurricane Irma

OKLAHOMA CITY – While residents in the Caribbean and Florida brace for impact from Hurricane Irma, officials are encouraging Oklahomans to take a few precautions when it comes to traveling in the area.

If you are in Florida or the Caribbean, or plan to be in the coming days, AAA Oklahoma wants you to know the following:

Most airlines have expanded change fee waivers to Florida destinations, in addition to previously announced Caribbean airport destinations.

If a hurricane warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center for the Orlando area within 7 days of your scheduled arrival date, you may call in advance to reschedule or cancel your Walt Disney vacation package or room reservations booked directly with Disney.

Most cruise lines are altering routes, cutting cruises short or canceling cruises due to Hurricane Irma.

If you are traveling, check your airline flight status before leaving for the airport and monitor weather conditions on a regular basis. Also, try to travel with just a carry-on bag in case your schedule changes at the last-minute.

Officials say you should also carry enough medicine for two to three times the length of your trip, and pack emergency comforts with you like snacks, rain coats and extra clothing.