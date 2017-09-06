Oklahoma deputies work together to recover stolen tiger

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. – Deputies in Oklahoma worked together over the weekend to recover a stolen tiger.

Officials say they received a tip that the stolen tiger and some other stolen property were at a home in Byers, Oklahoma.

Deputies from McClain County and Carter County went to the home where they did locate the stolen property and the tiger.

Officials with McClain County posted a picture of the tiger to Facebook, adding that the animal is now home safe with his owner.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

No other information has been released at this time.