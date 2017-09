Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's football team gets another crack at Ohio State this Saturday at 6:30 pm in Columbus, hoping to avenge a 45-24 loss last year in Norman to the Buckeyes.

That loss has fueled the Sooners, now and ever since it occurred.

OU has won 11 straight since then, the longest current winning streak in the nation, and the lessons from that loss are both motivational and educational as Oklahoma faces the Buckeyes this Saturday.