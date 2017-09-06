Plaza District continues to grow with new restaurants, retail spaces

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - What began with just a few businesses like the Lyric Theater has now grown into a popular district in Oklahoma City with more than 50 restaurants and retail shops.

If you're an Oklahoma City resident, chances are you've heard of the Plaza District.

Now, it seems the tiny district in the heart of Oklahoma City is growing.

Officials say buildings in the district are currently 98 percent occupied with businesses, and it doesn't seem to be slowing down.

"It feels like home to us and it's been really neat just to watch it grow and just to be a part of something like that is really cool,” Joey Morris, co-owner of 'The Press,' said.

Joey Morris and his partners started 'The Mule' five years ago, but have decided to open another restaurant with a new concept down the street.

"We're doing southwestern comfort food,” Morris said. "Chicken fried chicken, chicken fried steak, biscuits and gravy and then some healthy options too."

They hope to be open by the end of the month.

It's not just restaurants and retail shops that are calling the Plaza District home.

The Plaza Lofts, located near N.W. 16th and McKinley, are technically in the Classen Ten Penn neighborhood. However, the developers say they were inspired by the Plaza District to design something different for the area.

"Just a customer and a fan, and we come over here all of the time, and we saw that new modern housing was in short supply, and really didn't exist,” Ben Sellers, developer with Pivot Project, said.

They built this $3.3 million mixed use space with more development on the way, including one near N.W. 16th and Classen.

"That will be 48 apartments and 4,000 square foot of retail space along Classen,” Sellers said.

With the growth, parking is becoming a major concern.

"It's definitely an issue that we are working on. Working with our property owners, working with the city, working with the neighborhoods as well because we know they are affected by the thriving nature of the Plaza,” Cayla Lewis, executive director for Plaza District Association, said.

Their district’s biggest annual event, Plaza District Festival, is Sept. 30.

For more details, check out our partners at OKCTalk.