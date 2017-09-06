Police: Alleged thieves distracted mother with baby before taking wallet

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police in Oklahoma City are searching for a woman who is accused of distracting a mother in order to steal her wallet.

On Aug. 4, officers were called to Forever 21 inside Penn Square Mall after a woman said that a stranger stole her wallet.

According to the police report, the victim and her mother were inside the store with the victim’s baby in a stroller. While the victim was looking at merchandise, the victim’s mother was with the baby and the stroller.

At some point, the victim says a woman picked up the baby from the stroller and was holding the child. At the same time, another woman took a wallet from a purse that was on the stroller.

After the women left the store, the victim says she noticed that her Michael Kors wallet was missing.

Immediately, she called to cancel her debit and credit cards and was told that one had already been used at another store in the mall.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.