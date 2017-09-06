Police searching for clues related to Oklahoma City burglary

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who was captured on a homeowner’s surveillance camera during a burglary.

According to the police report, officers were called to the 4100 block of N.W. 45th St. on Aug. 30 regarding a burglary.

The homeowner told police that a man broke into his garage and stole several hand and power tools, along with a pair of bicycles.

Investigators say the homeowner’s security system was activated and captured images of one man on the property.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.