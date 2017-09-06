Son, mother charged in connection to 2009 Oklahoma death

POTEAU, Okla. – The husband and mother-in-law of an Oklahoma woman whose remains were found near a state park have been charged in connection to the 2009 smothering death.

The Southwest Times Record reports that Donald Wilson has been charged with first degree murder and unlawful disposal of human remains in the death of his wife, Jody Wilson.

LeFlore County District Attorney Jeffrey Smith says Donald Wilson’s mother, Edith Wilson, has also been charged as an accessory. He says she is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Smith says Donald Wilson caused his wife’s death by “placing a piece of plastic over her face and smothering and suffocating her.”

A man who was paragliding above Runestone State Park near Heavener discovered the victim’s remains in May 2009.

Smith believes Edith Wilson helped her son move Jody Wilson’s body from the place he killed her to the state park.

A sheriff’s department official says Wilson turned himself in Tuesday.