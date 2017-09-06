Truck bursts into flames after crashing into pump at Oklahoma gas station

DEL CITY, Okla. – A man is back behind bars after leading officers on a short chase and crashing into a gas pump at a local gas station in Del City.

Around midnight on Wednesday morning, officers began investigating a noise complaint at the Willow Park apartments when they came across 25-year-old George Tulowetske.

Investigators say Tulowetske allegedly stole a pickup truck and then decided to lead officers on a short pursuit.

After leaving the complex, Tuloweske crashed into a gas pump at the OnCue, located at the corner of S.E. 29th and Sooner Rd.

The impact caused the truck to burst into flames.

“There was an automatic pump shutoff so that saved the gas station there,” Capt. Ted Kleber, with the Del City Police Department, said.​

After the crash, Tulowetske ran from the scene.

However, officers tracked him down a few hours later and he was taken into custody.