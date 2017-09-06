Will Home Field Advantage Finally Pay Off in OU-Ohio State Series?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When Oklahoma visits Ohio State this Saturday at 6:30 in Columbus, it will be the fourth meeting between the two college football powers.

All three previous meetings ended with the visiting team winning, in 1977 in Columbus, and in 1983 and 2016 in Norman.

The Buckeyes will have more than 100,000 fans cheering them on at Ohio Stadium, and it will be difficult for the Sooners to overcome that hostile crowd.

OU has had a lot of success on the road, lately, however, winning their last 11 true road games.

This video also has a flashback to the 1983 game in Norman, won by Ohio State 24-14.