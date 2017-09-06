“You’re speaking immigrant,” Oklahoma woman says she was targeted with racial slurs

Warning: Language in this video may be considered graphic and highly offensive, and may not be suited for all audiences.

DURANT, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman is speaking out after she says she was harassed by a stranger because she was speaking Spanish.

Maty Roberts and her family were shopping at the Goodwill store in Durant when she began talking to her sister on the phone in Spanish.

Roberts, who was born in Mexico, says that’s when her daughter told her about a man calling them names.

“I was shopping innocently and my daughter texted me saying, ‘Hey mom, I’m going outside. There’s a racist man in here and I can’t take it anymore,” Roberts told KXII.

Roberts says she has been a U.S. citizen for nearly 40 years, but the man was angry that she was an immigrant.

“He just kept spitting out words like, ‘You’re an immigrant and you need to go back to your country,” Alison Roberts, Maty’s daughter, said.

In video recorded on Roberts’ cell phone, the man can be heard mocking them and saying that she was “speaking immigrant.”

Police were called to the scene, but a report was not taken since it was a verbal argument.