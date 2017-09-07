Beautiful weather is on tap this week!

A south breeze returns today, boosting highs to the low 80s.

The warming trend will continue through the weekend with highs in the mid 80s.

A few showers are possible in western Oklahoma Sunday.

While we are enjoying beautiful, calm weather, the southeastern U.S. is preparing for Hurricane Irma.

The latest track shows southern Florida in the path this weekend and then the storm veering northeast toward the Georgia and South Carolina coastlines early next week.

Stay tuned for updates!