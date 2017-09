Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State's first road game of the season is Friday night at 7:00 at South Alabama, but there will not be a large crowd for the game.

Ladd-Peebles Stadium seats only a little over 33,000, so the opposing fans won't be able to make a lot of noise.

For the Cowboys, who are used to hostile environments, it may feel strange, and they're preparing to adjust to that by firing themselves up, rather than relying on the opposing crowd.