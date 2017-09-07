Former OU Assistant Faces Sooners as Buckeye Offensive Coordinator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Oklahoma offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson is getting ready for his second straight game against a former employer.

Last week the Ohio State offensive coordinator faced Indiana, where he was the head coach for six seasons.

This week the Buckeyes host the Sooners.

Wilson says even though OU has played a game this season, new players and an inferior opening opponent in UTEP make it hard to scout the Sooners.

As for Oklahoma, Ohio State's offensive scheme has changed under Wilson from last year's game in Norman.