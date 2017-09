OKLAHOMA CITY – While a fire destroyed much of an Oklahoma City home earlier this week, one firefighter risked his life to save a dog.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says Major Jay Dooner, with Fire Station 16A, responded to the house fire on Monday.

He went into the home and pulled the limp body of a dog from the blaze.

Fortunately, the dog recovered but likely would not have survived had it not been for Major Dooner’s actions.