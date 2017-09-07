Houston hotel employee who was reported missing during evacuation found dead

HOUSTON, Texas – A Houston hotel employee who was reported missing during an evacuation was found dead.

After Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, a memo obtained by KPRC states that Jill Renick, the spa director at the Omni Hotel at Riverway and South Post Oak Lake in the Galleria area, was missing.

Employees say Renick went missing as the hotel was being evacuated due to flooding.

Family members say Renick’s car was still at the hotel, and they believed she may be in an elevator.

“We have notified law enforcement and emergency responders and are cooperating fully to help locate the missing person. We pray our associate will be located safe and unharmed. In the meantime, our thoughts and prayers go out to our associate’s family during this difficult time,” a statement sent to KPRC read.

Thursday, Renick’s family confirmed to the media that she was found dead in the hotel.

On behalf of Renick’s family, her sister, Pam Eslinger, issued the following statement today:

“It is with heavy hearts that the search for my sister, Jill Renick, has concluded with the confirmation of her death. We are heartbroken. To know Jill is to have loved her. She could light up a room just by walking in and adored life. She was loved by so many people and we will feel the impact of her absence in our hearts forever.”

Renick, 48, was a former Tulsa resident, KJRH reports.

She had recently been in Tulsa for her 30-year Memorial High School reunion.

Police are investigating.