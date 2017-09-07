“I want him to be arrested,” Metro woman warning others of alleged suspect in sexual assaults

Warning: Some of the details in this story may be graphic.

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are searching for a man they believe could be a suspect in a string of sexual assaults on the city's southeast side.

Now, police are turning to the public for help in identifying the man in their sketch.

“It gives me goosebumps because it looks a lot like him, especially the nose,” said Laura Seay.

Seay is confident that this man is the suspect who allegedly exposed himself to her on two different occasions.

“I was standing up at my balcony, right there, smoking a cigarette. He screamed ‘hey’ at me and I turned around and he was masturbating,” said Seay.

Seay said she hopes police quickly identify the suspect because she's not the only victim.

“He's breaking into girls' houses who live alone, just beware,” she said.

Police believe there are at least seven victims they know of so far.

“We believe that there's probably more victims out there that we have not heard from yet,” said Msgt. Gary Knight.

One victim told police when she was walking home from work, the suspect allegedly wrapped his hands around her waist and began to move his torso back and forth. That victim told the suspect to get off and then he slapped her on the buttocks.

Another said he allegedly slapped her on the buttocks and walked off.

And it doesn’t end there. Another victim told police he smacks her buttocks and grabbed her breast and said, “I can’t help it, you are just too fine.”

“It's unwarranted and certainly unwelcomed sexual assault,” Knight said.

Seay said she called the police twice on the suspect and hopes she doesn’t have to call again.

“I want him to be arrested and charged with everything he possibly can be charged with,” Seay said.

Police are urging anyone with information to call crime stoppers at 405-235-7300 or leave a tip online here.