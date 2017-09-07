“I’m very overwhelmed,” Generous stranger gives Florida woman in need last generator at store

ORLANDO, Fla. – While many residents in Florida are bracing for impact as Hurricane Irma makes its way through the Caribbean, Pam Brekke knew she needed to get a generator in order to help her father.

Brekke had scoured the area searching for generators, but had simply found empty store shelves instead.

“My father’s on oxygen, and I’m worried about this storm,” she told WFTV.

Recently, she traveled 30 miles from her Sanford home to the Lowe’s in Orlando in search of a generator.

As she waited in line, she realized that the customer in front of her was receiving the last generator in stock.

The realization sent Brekke into tears, which caught the attention of Ramon Santiago.

Without knowing the reason behind her need for a generator, Santiago gave her the one in his cart.

“She need the generator,” Santiago told WFTV. “It’s OK. No worry for them.”

“I’m very overwhelmed by that man,” Brekke said. “That gentleman was a great gentleman right there. God will bless that man.”

Store managers say they do not know if they will receive another shipment of generators before the hurricane hits.