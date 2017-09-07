Man accused of racing his vehicle in N.W. Oklahoma City in jail after fatal hit-and-run involving pedestrian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man who was reportedly racing another driver in northwest Oklahoma City is in jail after a fatal hit-and-run.

Just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, a man walking across the street near N.W. 63rd and Rockwell was struck by a vehicle.

Police say the suspect who hit the victim did not pull over and drove away from the scene.

Authorities were able to track down the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run and take the driver into custody.

The driver has been identified as Tanner Watts.

Officials say Watts was allegedly racing another driver when he struck the pedestrian with his car.

Police are still working to identify the driver of the second vehicle.

Authorities say the victim was a male in his 30s, but they have not officially identified him at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.