Man arrested after allegedly hitting, killing pedestrian while racing in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man who was reportedly racing another driver in northwest Oklahoma City is in jail after a fatal hit-and-run.

It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

"We received a call of a man down here on 63rd street in the 6500 block," Lt. Matt Berger with the Warr Acres Police Department said.

Turns out, it was a fatal hit and run.

"At this point, through our investigation, it appears a subject was trying to cross the street walking to the south across 63rd when he was truck by a vehicle," Lt. Berger said.

According to police, two drivers were racing. The driver who hit the victim, 20-year-old Tanner Watts, left the scene without stopping.

"They were going pretty fast," Lt. Berger said.

The victim, a man in his 30's, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Early Wednesday morning, police were able to track Watts down and take him into custody.