Man arrested after ex-girlfriend found shot to death inside Oklahoma home

VALLIANT, Okla. – Authorities in one Oklahoma community are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside a home.

On Sept. 4, officers with the Valliant Police Department were called to a home in the 100 block of S. Gardner St. after someone reported a prowler nearby.

When police arrived at the home, they discovered the body of 38-year-old Tamera Moore inside the house.

Investigators say she died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Moore’s ex-boyfriend, 42-year-old Geoffrey Tyrone Briley, was found inside the home and was taken into custody.

After agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation conducted interviews, Briley was arrested on one count of first-degree murder.