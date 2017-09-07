Midwest City teen claims 4th state title in game of chess

OKLAHOMA CITY – Talk about impressive!

An Oklahoma teen was the winner of the State Chess Championship for the fourth time.

Advait Patel, a junior at Carl Albert High School won his fourth title in the championship.

“I used to be really nervous when I started playing, but now I’m learning to handle the stress,” Patel said.

Joe Veal, Vice President of the Oklahoma Chess Association was with Patel and praised his accomplishment.

“It’s the first time in Oklahoma chess history that anyone from Oklahoma has ever won an event of this stature,” Veal said.