Officials looking for armed and dangerous serial robber who targeted N.W. OKC businesses

OKLAHOMA CITY - An armed and dangerous serial robber made his way across northwest Oklahoma City hitting business after business. However, his every move was caught on surveillance video.

Three different stores and three different incidents, but they all played out the same way.

"In each case, the suspect walks in wearing a ski mask and is armed with a pistol. He appears to work alone. There's been nobody else seen with him,” OKC Police Department MSgt. Gary Knight said.

So far, nobody can identify the man who points a pistol at the heads of store employees.

"He walks in wearing a ski mask, points a gun at the clerk, demands cash,” Knight said.

Little Caesars on N.W. 23rd, Family Dollar on N.W .10th and Dollar General on North MacArthur were all targets.

The suspect was in and out within minutes and at one point asked one of the victims, “Is this all you have?”

“All three of these have happened within the past week, and so there's a very high probability that they're going to continue,” Knight said. "We want to be able to get this guy identified and off the streets before he has the opportunity to really hurt somebody.”

If you recognize anything about the suspect in the video, contact police.