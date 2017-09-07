Oklahoma authorities asking residents to be vigilant after 8 to 10 suspects evade police after high-speed chase

ELK CITY, Okla. – Authorities in Elk City are asking residents to be vigilant after 8 to 10 suspects evaded police after a high-speed chase.

Shortly after midnight, officials with the Beckham County say a pursuit that started in Wheeler County, Texas ended just southwest of Elk City on I-40.

Authorities say approximately 8 to 10 suspects ran away from the vehicle and are sill at large.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Beckham County Sheriff’s Office and Elk City police are searching the area trying to find the suspects.

Officials say residents living south of I-40 between Merritt Road and Washington should be especially vigilant.

“Keep all doors locked on homes, vehicles and outbuildings. Report any suspicious activity or unknown people in the area. Check on neighbors and family living in the area,” the Beckham County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook.

Authorities have not provided any suspect descriptions at this time.

It is unknown on whether the suspects are armed.

If you see anything suspicious, please call the Beckham County Sheriff’s Office at (580)928-2121.