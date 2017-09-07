× Oklahoma City hosts ‘Free Landfill Day’ for residents

OKLAHOMA CITY – Start cleaning out your garage and your closets!

Oklahoma City residents can get rid of big junk at no cost and without waiting for Bulk Waste Day.

That’s because Free Landfill Day is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at the following participating landfills:

East Oak Landfill – 3201 Mosley Rd. (N.E. 36 east of Sooner Road, south side of street)

Oklahoma City Landfill – 7001 S. Bryant

Oklahoma Landfill – 7600 SW 15

Northeast Landfill – 2601 N Midwest Boulevard, Spencer, Okla. (construction and demolition materials only)

Here’s what you need to know:

Each residential household may drop off one load using a passenger vehicle or truck up to a 1-ton and one trailer up to 16-feet long.

Commercial waste haulers are not allowed.

All you need is a current original Oklahoma City utility bill (no photocopies accepted) or a printout of an e-bill is required as proof of residency.

Acceptable items include landscape waste, large and small household appliances, furniture, carpets, large cardboard boxes tied into bundles, mattresses, fencing and remodeling waste.

Items that won’t be accepted include appliances containing freon or other refrigerants, automobile parts, computers, batteries, tires, paints and solvents, propane tanks, pool chemicals, insecticides or poisons, oils, acids, explosives or electronic waste. Also, no rocks, bricks, dirt or concrete will be accepted.

For more information about Free Landfill Day, call Utility Customer Services at 297-2833.