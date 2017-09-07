Oklahoma woman killed while being transported to hospital after driver veers into ditch, rolling ambulance several times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLANCHARD, Okla. - A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was killed while being taken to the hospital.

Officials say the ambulance that 66-year-old Carolyn Koch was being transported in, veered into a ditch and rolled several times. Carolyn was killed in the crash and workers inside the ambulance were injured.

Court records reveal witnesses saw the ambulance and the driver was "driving in a reckless manner, consistent with a 'drunk driver.'"

It also states that in the days leading to the crash, the driver missed a shift while sleeping. And in another instance, his partner reported he kept falling asleep.

The hospital employee injured in the crash says she remembers the ambulance swerving, telling the driver "to stop and that it was not funny."

Now, friends and family are mourning the loss of their loved one as detectives investigate what exactly happened.

"She loved life. That was Carolyn. She loved life," said long-time friend Janice Baker. "It just really shocked me. I hung up the phone when they told me."

Husband Thomas Koch, is hoping for answers so he can find closure.

"I miss her. Just completely miss her," said Thomas Koch. "There's no use feeling angry about a situation like that because there's nothing you can do about it. You can't bring her back."

Detectives requested surveillance video and digital media from the vehicle as evidence.