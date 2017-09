OKLAHOMA CITY – Police need your help identifying a possible serial burglar.

Three businesses in northwest Oklahoma City were robbed by an armed suspect who was wearing a ski mask.

Police believe the three robberies, which were at Little Caesars Pizza, Family Dollar and Dollar General, were committed by the same person.

Authorities have released video of the robberies, hoping someone can identify the suspect.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.