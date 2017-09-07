Police release sketch of man who allegedly sexually assaulted or exposed himself to numerous women

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have released a sketch of a man who has allegedly sexually assaulted or exposed himself to numerous women in southeast Oklahoma City.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Police Department posted a composite sketch to Facebook, hoping someone will help them identify the man accused of sexually assaulting and exposing himself to multiple women.

Police say the man is described as a black male in his early twenties, approximately 5’6″ tall and about 150 pounds. He has a slender build with sandy brown hair and small diamond earrings.

If you have any information about the suspect or any information that could help police with this case, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.