Police: Two officers shot in Sacramento by double homicide suspect

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – As law enforcement officers prepared to lay one of their own to rest in Sacramento, two other Sacramento police officers were shot in the line of duty.

Investigators tell KCRA that the shooting happened around 11 a.m. on Thursday about a block from the Sacramento Police Department’s main office.

Sgt. Bryce Heinlein said officers were trying to stop a vehicle that was being driven by a man wanted in connection with a double homicide.

Authorities say one of the officers was shot in the chest, but the bullet didn’t pierce through his bulletproof vest. The other officer was shot in the leg.

Fortunately, both are expected to survive their injuries.

Investigators tell KXTV that the officers fired back at the suspect, killing him.

3300 Block 27th av:officer involved shooting -2 officers shot/non life threatening-Pls stay out of the area,will provide updates here #sacpd pic.twitter.com/fikNZq8SP1 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) September 7, 2017

Several officers were forced to leave the funeral of Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert French, who was shot and killed by a suspect on Aug. 30, to respond to this shooting.