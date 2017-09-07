× State Superintendent says Oklahoma schools stand ready to receive students displaced by Hurricane Harvey

OKLAHOMA CITY – The State Superintendent announced Thursday that Oklahoma schools stand ready to receive students displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) will make every effort to reduce bureaucratic barriers that might prevent a student’s immediate placement in an Oklahoma school.

Under the McKinney – Vento Education Act, students displaced by a natural disaster are to be considered homeless and enrolled immediately.

Most of these students will not have academic and health records with them upon enrollment; therefore, student grade placement will be done in ways other than the presentation of grade cards and school records until those become available.

Hofmeister has reached out to her counterparts in Texas and Louisiana to work with them to expedite documentation as needed.

Each school district will be responsible for reporting all Hurricane Harvey students to the OSDE.