Students at Oklahoma City elementary school begin training for OKC Memorial Marathon

OKLAHOMA CITY - John Rex Charter Elementary is only a couple blocks away from the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.

While the students were not alive during that tragic event, school leaders say it is an important piece of history for them to learn.

The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is a great way to introduce them to the subject.

"The reason why we run the Memorial Marathon is to remember people we don't know," said Jude Spencer.

"I just started running when I was in first grade. I think we should run for the marathon because it's nice and it's really fun. I just ran it because, because my heart told me to," said Tiarra Mims.

Right now, the students are just beginning their training but organizers say they'll be ready for next year's race.

"They know they're one body, one group and they're going to complete this goal as a group, as one school by completing this marathon," said Mary Nix.

Registration for all marathon races is now open.