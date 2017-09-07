Tired? Here’s why one-third of women in their 40’s and 50’s are sleep-deprived

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new report from the National Center for Health Statistics states that one-in-three middle-aged women are not getting enough shut-eye.

The study focused on women in their 40's and 50's, and found that sleeping patterns change drastically when women are approaching menopause.

The report states that post-menopausal women are least likely to wake up feeling refreshed in the morning due to changing hormones.

Hormone changes can drastically affect the ability for women to fall asleep and stay asleep.

Sleep experts recommend getting more sleep by turning off all electronic screen devices long before your head hits the pillow.

"We recommend that at least half an hour before bedtime, we really need to take a break from electronic devices to then fall asleep naturally without using medications," says Dr. Neomi Shah

Also, avoid drinking alcohol several hours before bed, and no caffeine after noon.

It's recommended most adults get at least seven hours of sleep each night, preferably eight.