Tulsa police: 16-year-old shooting suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’

TULSA, Okla. – Police in Tulsa are searching for a teenager who is accused of shooting a man multiple times during an argument.

Investigators say they were called to a shooting at the Edenwood Apartments around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities tell FOX 23 the man said that a 16-year-old boy shot him after the pair got into an argument.

The teen allegedly shot the man in the legs, groin, abdomen and chest with a handgun before he left the area.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The teenage suspect is still on the loose and is considered ‘armed and dangerous.’ He is described as a black male with a short afro and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue athletic shorts.